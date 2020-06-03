809 W 40th St

Amenities
Move into Westport just in time for summer in this gorgeous, recently renovated condo!
Available as early as May 15 but flexible. Long term lease preferred.
- Unbeatable location! Walking distance to all that Westport has to offer, as well as 39th street. Less than 10 minute Lyft/Uber/car ride to downtown, Plaza and area hospitals
- Pet-friendly with deposit
- Hardwood floors throughout, open layout with built-in breakfast bar, washer-dryer in unit and spacious bedrooms. Central A/C and heating, dedicated parking, and a beautiful courtyard to enjoy a good BBQ
- Brand new appliances including dishwasher
- Brand new windows (so utilities will be lower than average)
- Google Fiber ready
*Will offer discount to nurses, doctors, or teachers!*