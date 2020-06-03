809 W 40th St

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber pet friendly

Move into Westport just in time for summer in this gorgeous, recently renovated condo!



Available as early as May 15 but flexible. Long term lease preferred.



- Unbeatable location! Walking distance to all that Westport has to offer, as well as 39th street. Less than 10 minute Lyft/Uber/car ride to downtown, Plaza and area hospitals



- Pet-friendly with deposit



- Hardwood floors throughout, open layout with built-in breakfast bar, washer-dryer in unit and spacious bedrooms. Central A/C and heating, dedicated parking, and a beautiful courtyard to enjoy a good BBQ



- Brand new appliances including dishwasher



- Brand new windows (so utilities will be lower than average)



- Google Fiber ready



*Will offer discount to nurses, doctors, or teachers!*