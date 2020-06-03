All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
809 W 40th St
Last updated May 30 2019 at 7:14 AM

809 W 40th St

809 West 40th Street · No Longer Available
Location

809 West 40th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
Move into Westport just in time for summer in this gorgeous, recently renovated condo!

Available as early as May 15 but flexible. Long term lease preferred.

- Unbeatable location! Walking distance to all that Westport has to offer, as well as 39th street. Less than 10 minute Lyft/Uber/car ride to downtown, Plaza and area hospitals

- Pet-friendly with deposit

- Hardwood floors throughout, open layout with built-in breakfast bar, washer-dryer in unit and spacious bedrooms. Central A/C and heating, dedicated parking, and a beautiful courtyard to enjoy a good BBQ

- Brand new appliances including dishwasher

- Brand new windows (so utilities will be lower than average)

- Google Fiber ready

*Will offer discount to nurses, doctors, or teachers!*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 W 40th St have any available units?
809 W 40th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 W 40th St have?
Some of 809 W 40th St's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 W 40th St currently offering any rent specials?
809 W 40th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 W 40th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 W 40th St is pet friendly.
Does 809 W 40th St offer parking?
Yes, 809 W 40th St offers parking.
Does 809 W 40th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 W 40th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 W 40th St have a pool?
No, 809 W 40th St does not have a pool.
Does 809 W 40th St have accessible units?
No, 809 W 40th St does not have accessible units.
Does 809 W 40th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 W 40th St has units with dishwashers.
