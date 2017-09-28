Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
807 Brighton
807 Brighton
807 Brighton Avenue
Location
807 Brighton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64124
Lykins
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
807 Brighton Available 05/01/19 3 Bedroom Home - 3 Bedroom House. 1 Bedroom on main floor, 2 upstairs. Close to bus lines and walking distance to local stores.
(RLNE4826503)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 807 Brighton have any available units?
807 Brighton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 807 Brighton currently offering any rent specials?
807 Brighton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Brighton pet-friendly?
No, 807 Brighton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 807 Brighton offer parking?
No, 807 Brighton does not offer parking.
Does 807 Brighton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Brighton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Brighton have a pool?
No, 807 Brighton does not have a pool.
Does 807 Brighton have accessible units?
No, 807 Brighton does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Brighton have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Brighton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Brighton have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Brighton does not have units with air conditioning.
