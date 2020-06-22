All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 804 Northeast Karapat Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
804 Northeast Karapat Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

804 Northeast Karapat Drive

804 Northeast Karapat Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

804 Northeast Karapat Drive, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,584 sf home is located in Kansas City, MO. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Northeast Karapat Drive have any available units?
804 Northeast Karapat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Northeast Karapat Drive have?
Some of 804 Northeast Karapat Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Northeast Karapat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
804 Northeast Karapat Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Northeast Karapat Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 Northeast Karapat Drive is pet friendly.
Does 804 Northeast Karapat Drive offer parking?
Yes, 804 Northeast Karapat Drive does offer parking.
Does 804 Northeast Karapat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Northeast Karapat Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Northeast Karapat Drive have a pool?
No, 804 Northeast Karapat Drive does not have a pool.
Does 804 Northeast Karapat Drive have accessible units?
No, 804 Northeast Karapat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Northeast Karapat Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Northeast Karapat Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr
Kansas City, MO 64134
Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary