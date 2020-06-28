Rent Calculator
8038 Garfield Ave
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8038 Garfield Ave
8038 Garfield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8038 Garfield Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2414272)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8038 Garfield Ave have any available units?
8038 Garfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8038 Garfield Ave have?
Some of 8038 Garfield Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8038 Garfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8038 Garfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8038 Garfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8038 Garfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8038 Garfield Ave offer parking?
No, 8038 Garfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8038 Garfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8038 Garfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8038 Garfield Ave have a pool?
No, 8038 Garfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8038 Garfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 8038 Garfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8038 Garfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8038 Garfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
