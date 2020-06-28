Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8034 Euclid Ave
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8034 Euclid Ave
8034 Euclid Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8034 Euclid Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
8034 Euclid - Nice small layout in quiet neighborhood.
(RLNE5410626)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8034 Euclid Ave have any available units?
8034 Euclid Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 8034 Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8034 Euclid Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8034 Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8034 Euclid Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 8034 Euclid Ave offer parking?
No, 8034 Euclid Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8034 Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8034 Euclid Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8034 Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 8034 Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8034 Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 8034 Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8034 Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8034 Euclid Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8034 Euclid Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8034 Euclid Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
