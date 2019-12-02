803 W 48th Street #1003

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center gym parking bbq/grill garage

{803 #1003} Fully Furnished Winston Churchill Condominiums One Bed + Beautifully Updated + Garage Parking + Amazing Location - Rare Opportunity in the Winston Churchill Condominiums!



Fully furnished 1 bedroom available immediately. Open and bright with amazing plaza views from the 10th floor!



All furniture was custom ordered for the space! Flexsteel sofa and chairs, Dinec dining table, chairs and stools, King size Tempurpedic mattress



Perfect location to all the Plaza has to offer - park in your assigned garage space and walk to great shopping, dining and entertainment!



Updated kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances. Dinning area features modern kitchen table with upholstered chairs and desk space perfect for working from home



Beautifully decorated living room with plenty of seating and 65" smart TV!



Spacious bedroom with large walk in closet. Updated bathroom with tile shower! Full size washer and dryer in unit.



Building amenities include: Fitness center, business center, Penthouse party room, Rooftop patio with grill, additional storage



Sorry, no pets

12 month lease minimum



(RLNE5438431)