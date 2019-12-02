All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 803 W 48th Street #1003.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
803 W 48th Street #1003
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

803 W 48th Street #1003

803 West 48th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
West Plaza
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

803 West 48th Street, Kansas City, MO 64112
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
{803 #1003} Fully Furnished Winston Churchill Condominiums One Bed + Beautifully Updated + Garage Parking + Amazing Location - Rare Opportunity in the Winston Churchill Condominiums!

Fully furnished 1 bedroom available immediately. Open and bright with amazing plaza views from the 10th floor!

All furniture was custom ordered for the space! Flexsteel sofa and chairs, Dinec dining table, chairs and stools, King size Tempurpedic mattress

Perfect location to all the Plaza has to offer - park in your assigned garage space and walk to great shopping, dining and entertainment!

Updated kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances. Dinning area features modern kitchen table with upholstered chairs and desk space perfect for working from home

Beautifully decorated living room with plenty of seating and 65" smart TV!

Spacious bedroom with large walk in closet. Updated bathroom with tile shower! Full size washer and dryer in unit.

Building amenities include: Fitness center, business center, Penthouse party room, Rooftop patio with grill, additional storage

Sorry, no pets
12 month lease minimum

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5438431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 W 48th Street #1003 have any available units?
803 W 48th Street #1003 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 W 48th Street #1003 have?
Some of 803 W 48th Street #1003's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 W 48th Street #1003 currently offering any rent specials?
803 W 48th Street #1003 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 W 48th Street #1003 pet-friendly?
No, 803 W 48th Street #1003 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 803 W 48th Street #1003 offer parking?
Yes, 803 W 48th Street #1003 offers parking.
Does 803 W 48th Street #1003 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 W 48th Street #1003 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 W 48th Street #1003 have a pool?
No, 803 W 48th Street #1003 does not have a pool.
Does 803 W 48th Street #1003 have accessible units?
No, 803 W 48th Street #1003 does not have accessible units.
Does 803 W 48th Street #1003 have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 W 48th Street #1003 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary