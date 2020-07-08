All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:25 PM

8021 Brooklyn Ave

8021 Brooklyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8021 Brooklyn Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7da85910be ---- Charming updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, spacious rooms and closets, washer dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Pet Deposit $400 - $200 refundable and $200 non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8021 Brooklyn Ave have any available units?
8021 Brooklyn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8021 Brooklyn Ave have?
Some of 8021 Brooklyn Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8021 Brooklyn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8021 Brooklyn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8021 Brooklyn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8021 Brooklyn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8021 Brooklyn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8021 Brooklyn Ave offers parking.
Does 8021 Brooklyn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8021 Brooklyn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8021 Brooklyn Ave have a pool?
No, 8021 Brooklyn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8021 Brooklyn Ave have accessible units?
No, 8021 Brooklyn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8021 Brooklyn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8021 Brooklyn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

