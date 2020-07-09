8021 Brooklyn Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7da85910be ---- Charming updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, spacious rooms and closets, washer dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Pet Deposit $400 - $200 refundable and $200 non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups