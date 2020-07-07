8013 Montgall Avenue

Amenities

range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities accepts section 8

Another Great Listing from Renters Warehouse! Available NOW. 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Remodel almost finished. Hurry, these don't last long in this price range! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent. You will also need to have reasonable credit and good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent. There is also a one-time $150 administrative fee. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit and owner approval. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. This home won't last long, schedule your showing today by clicking here https://showmojo.com/l/134fddf003 . this owner does not take section 8 or housing vouchers