8010 E 91st Street

Amenities
8010 E 91st St - 8010 E 91st St is a 2 bed 1.5 bath home located in Kansas City, MO at the end of a cul-de-sac!
-2 bed
-1.5 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Ceiling fans
-Wood floors
-Dining room
-2-car attached garage
-Large backyard
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We DO NOT accept Section 8.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$850.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$850.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee
$250.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet
Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE5182684)