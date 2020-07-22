8010 E 91st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

8010 E 91st St - 8010 E 91st St is a 2 bed 1.5 bath home located in Kansas City, MO at the end of a cul-de-sac!



-2 bed

-1.5 bath

-Fridge

-Range

-W/D connections

-Ceiling fans

-Wood floors

-Dining room

-2-car attached garage

-Large backyard



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We DO NOT accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$850.00 monthly rent

$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$850.00 security deposit upon approval

$300.00 non-refundable pet fee

$250.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- No felonies for violent crimes



