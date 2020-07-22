All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

8010 E 91st Street

8010 East 91st Street · No Longer Available
Location

8010 East 91st Street, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8010 E 91st St - 8010 E 91st St is a 2 bed 1.5 bath home located in Kansas City, MO at the end of a cul-de-sac!

-2 bed
-1.5 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Ceiling fans
-Wood floors
-Dining room
-2-car attached garage
-Large backyard

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$850.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$850.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee
$250.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE5182684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

