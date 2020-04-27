801 E Armour Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym

Historic buildings, vintage details, and modern renovated interiors: Mac Properties offers dynamic urban living in Hyde Park, one of Kansas City's most culturally rich neighborhoods. The neighborhood streets boast classic architecture, charming boutiques and eclectic dining. Parks and green spaces offer bike paths for active lifestyles while picnic grounds are perfect for enjoying sunny days. And, the bus line or nearby highways connect you with any destination in the city: shop and dine at nearby Country Club Plaza, stroll the market vendors along River Market or savor an evening out in the Power and Light District. Situated close to convenience stores, banks, hospitals and universities, this is a neighborhood that offers ease, style and the ultimate in city living.