801 E Armour Boulevard

801 East Armour Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

801 East Armour Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64109
Central Hyde Park

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
Historic buildings, vintage details, and modern renovated interiors: Mac Properties offers dynamic urban living in Hyde Park, one of Kansas City's most culturally rich neighborhoods. The neighborhood streets boast classic architecture, charming boutiques and eclectic dining. Parks and green spaces offer bike paths for active lifestyles while picnic grounds are perfect for enjoying sunny days. And, the bus line or nearby highways connect you with any destination in the city: shop and dine at nearby Country Club Plaza, stroll the market vendors along River Market or savor an evening out in the Power and Light District. Situated close to convenience stores, banks, hospitals and universities, this is a neighborhood that offers ease, style and the ultimate in city living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 E Armour Boulevard have any available units?
801 E Armour Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 E Armour Boulevard have?
Some of 801 E Armour Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 E Armour Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
801 E Armour Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 E Armour Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 801 E Armour Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 801 E Armour Boulevard offer parking?
No, 801 E Armour Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 801 E Armour Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 E Armour Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 E Armour Boulevard have a pool?
No, 801 E Armour Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 801 E Armour Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 801 E Armour Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 801 E Armour Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 E Armour Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
