Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8009 Belleview Avenue
Last updated January 2 2020 at 5:19 AM

8009 Belleview Avenue

8009 Belleview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8009 Belleview Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom & 2 full bath home with central heating and cooling available on Feb. 1st. Also has a detached 2 1/2 car garage and yard with partial fence. Kitchen is fully equipped. New roof and gutters being installed in January.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8009 Belleview Avenue have any available units?
8009 Belleview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8009 Belleview Avenue have?
Some of 8009 Belleview Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8009 Belleview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8009 Belleview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8009 Belleview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8009 Belleview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8009 Belleview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8009 Belleview Avenue offers parking.
Does 8009 Belleview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8009 Belleview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8009 Belleview Avenue have a pool?
No, 8009 Belleview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8009 Belleview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8009 Belleview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8009 Belleview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8009 Belleview Avenue has units with dishwashers.

