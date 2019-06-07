8009 Belleview Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64114 Waldo
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
3 bedroom & 2 full bath home with central heating and cooling available on Feb. 1st. Also has a detached 2 1/2 car garage and yard with partial fence. Kitchen is fully equipped. New roof and gutters being installed in January.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8009 Belleview Avenue have any available units?
8009 Belleview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.