Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8008 Olive Street IV-075
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

8008 Olive Street IV-075

8008 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

8008 Olive Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8008 Olive ~ - This 1400 sq ft home was built in 1950 and has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Check out the brand new floors in your master bedroom! Fresh paint and new appliances. W/D Hookups! Call today to schedule a tour. 816.503.6219.

(RLNE5217600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8008 Olive Street IV-075 have any available units?
8008 Olive Street IV-075 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8008 Olive Street IV-075 currently offering any rent specials?
8008 Olive Street IV-075 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8008 Olive Street IV-075 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8008 Olive Street IV-075 is pet friendly.
Does 8008 Olive Street IV-075 offer parking?
No, 8008 Olive Street IV-075 does not offer parking.
Does 8008 Olive Street IV-075 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8008 Olive Street IV-075 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8008 Olive Street IV-075 have a pool?
No, 8008 Olive Street IV-075 does not have a pool.
Does 8008 Olive Street IV-075 have accessible units?
No, 8008 Olive Street IV-075 does not have accessible units.
Does 8008 Olive Street IV-075 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8008 Olive Street IV-075 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8008 Olive Street IV-075 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8008 Olive Street IV-075 does not have units with air conditioning.

