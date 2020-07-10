All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 23 2019 at 5:22 PM

8007 E 117th St

8007 East 117th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8007 East 117th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Kirkside

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
We require all adults over 18 years old to fill out an application and pay the $35 application fee (per person- even if you are married).

*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***

Please submit any additional documentation to leasing@sbdhousing.com

Please allow 3-5 business days for processing, thank you!

Typical SBD Housing properties are fully updated with new flooring, appliances, plumbing and light fixtures, tile showers and backsplash, granite countertops, garage door openers, etc.

Pets are allowed with non-refundable fee and monthly pet rent. NO PIT BULLS

Refrigerators available for additional $25/mo.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord or utility company, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check. We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We do look at the application as a whole. We will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8007 E 117th St have any available units?
8007 E 117th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8007 E 117th St have?
Some of 8007 E 117th St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8007 E 117th St currently offering any rent specials?
8007 E 117th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8007 E 117th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8007 E 117th St is pet friendly.
Does 8007 E 117th St offer parking?
Yes, 8007 E 117th St offers parking.
Does 8007 E 117th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8007 E 117th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8007 E 117th St have a pool?
No, 8007 E 117th St does not have a pool.
Does 8007 E 117th St have accessible units?
No, 8007 E 117th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8007 E 117th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8007 E 117th St does not have units with dishwashers.

