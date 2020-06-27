All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8004 East 93rd Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8004 East 93rd Terrace
Last updated September 24 2019 at 1:39 AM

8004 East 93rd Terrace

8004 East 93rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8004 East 93rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 9/30/19 and receive $500 off full first month's rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8004 East 93rd Terrace have any available units?
8004 East 93rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8004 East 93rd Terrace have?
Some of 8004 East 93rd Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8004 East 93rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8004 East 93rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8004 East 93rd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8004 East 93rd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8004 East 93rd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8004 East 93rd Terrace offers parking.
Does 8004 East 93rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8004 East 93rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8004 East 93rd Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 8004 East 93rd Terrace has a pool.
Does 8004 East 93rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8004 East 93rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8004 East 93rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8004 East 93rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Market Station
240 W 2nd St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary