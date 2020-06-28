All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8004 East 91st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8004 East 91st Street
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:58 PM

8004 East 91st Street

8004 East 91st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8004 East 91st Street, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We are unable to accept Section 8 Vouchers at this time.**

TWO MONTHS FREE UTILITIES INCLUDED!!

Updated kitchen with beautiful subway tile back splash! Refinished hardwood floors! Updated bathrooms! Spacious deck and huge backyard! TONS of natural light. PET FRIENDLY with NO Breed restrictions! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8004 East 91st Street have any available units?
8004 East 91st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8004 East 91st Street have?
Some of 8004 East 91st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8004 East 91st Street currently offering any rent specials?
8004 East 91st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8004 East 91st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8004 East 91st Street is pet friendly.
Does 8004 East 91st Street offer parking?
No, 8004 East 91st Street does not offer parking.
Does 8004 East 91st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8004 East 91st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8004 East 91st Street have a pool?
No, 8004 East 91st Street does not have a pool.
Does 8004 East 91st Street have accessible units?
No, 8004 East 91st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8004 East 91st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8004 East 91st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary