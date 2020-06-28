8004 East 91st Street, Kansas City, MO 64138 Fairwood and Robandee
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We are unable to accept Section 8 Vouchers at this time.**
TWO MONTHS FREE UTILITIES INCLUDED!!
Updated kitchen with beautiful subway tile back splash! Refinished hardwood floors! Updated bathrooms! Spacious deck and huge backyard! TONS of natural light. PET FRIENDLY with NO Breed restrictions! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8004 East 91st Street have any available units?
8004 East 91st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.