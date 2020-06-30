All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8003 East 90th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8003 East 90th Terrace
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:06 PM

8003 East 90th Terrace

8003 East 90th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8003 East 90th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8003 East 90th Terrace have any available units?
8003 East 90th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8003 East 90th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8003 East 90th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8003 East 90th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8003 East 90th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8003 East 90th Terrace offer parking?
No, 8003 East 90th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8003 East 90th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8003 East 90th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8003 East 90th Terrace have a pool?
No, 8003 East 90th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8003 East 90th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8003 East 90th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8003 East 90th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8003 East 90th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8003 East 90th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 8003 East 90th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary