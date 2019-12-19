All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8001 E 89th Ter..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8001 E 89th Ter.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

8001 E 89th Ter.

8001 East 89th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8001 East 89th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

Dont miss out on this cute 3 bed 1.5 bath house.

This cute home features beautiful hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen that offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also features 3 large bedrooms and newly refurbished bathrooms. The house also offers a back deck that overlooks a spacious fenced-in backyard.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 435 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This home does not accept voucher programs*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5393083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8001 E 89th Ter. have any available units?
8001 E 89th Ter. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8001 E 89th Ter. have?
Some of 8001 E 89th Ter.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8001 E 89th Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
8001 E 89th Ter. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8001 E 89th Ter. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8001 E 89th Ter. is pet friendly.
Does 8001 E 89th Ter. offer parking?
No, 8001 E 89th Ter. does not offer parking.
Does 8001 E 89th Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8001 E 89th Ter. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8001 E 89th Ter. have a pool?
No, 8001 E 89th Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 8001 E 89th Ter. have accessible units?
No, 8001 E 89th Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 8001 E 89th Ter. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8001 E 89th Ter. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary