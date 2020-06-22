Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7933 Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7933 Park Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7933 Park Avenue
7933 Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7933 Park Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Freshly Rehabbed Home with over the top finish. Granite Counter tops, built in Microwave, NEW EVERYTHING. Call today to see this beauty.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7933 Park Avenue have any available units?
7933 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7933 Park Avenue have?
Some of 7933 Park Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7933 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7933 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7933 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7933 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 7933 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 7933 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7933 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7933 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7933 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 7933 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7933 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7933 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7933 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7933 Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary