Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7933 Park Avenue

7933 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7933 Park Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Freshly Rehabbed Home with over the top finish. Granite Counter tops, built in Microwave, NEW EVERYTHING. Call today to see this beauty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7933 Park Avenue have any available units?
7933 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7933 Park Avenue have?
Some of 7933 Park Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7933 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7933 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7933 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7933 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7933 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 7933 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7933 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7933 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7933 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 7933 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7933 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7933 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7933 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7933 Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
