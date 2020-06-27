All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:54 AM

7917 E 117th St

7917 East 117th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7917 East 117th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Kirkside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7917 E 117th St have any available units?
7917 E 117th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7917 E 117th St have?
Some of 7917 E 117th St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7917 E 117th St currently offering any rent specials?
7917 E 117th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7917 E 117th St pet-friendly?
No, 7917 E 117th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7917 E 117th St offer parking?
No, 7917 E 117th St does not offer parking.
Does 7917 E 117th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7917 E 117th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7917 E 117th St have a pool?
No, 7917 E 117th St does not have a pool.
Does 7917 E 117th St have accessible units?
No, 7917 E 117th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7917 E 117th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7917 E 117th St has units with dishwashers.
