Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7917 E 117th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7917 E 117th St
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:54 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7917 E 117th St
7917 East 117th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7917 East 117th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Kirkside
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7917 E 117th St have any available units?
7917 E 117th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7917 E 117th St have?
Some of 7917 E 117th St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7917 E 117th St currently offering any rent specials?
7917 E 117th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7917 E 117th St pet-friendly?
No, 7917 E 117th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 7917 E 117th St offer parking?
No, 7917 E 117th St does not offer parking.
Does 7917 E 117th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7917 E 117th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7917 E 117th St have a pool?
No, 7917 E 117th St does not have a pool.
Does 7917 E 117th St have accessible units?
No, 7917 E 117th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7917 E 117th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7917 E 117th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
Market Station
240 W 2nd St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary