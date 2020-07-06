Rent Calculator
Last updated February 15 2020 at 11:47 AM
7913 Brooklyn Avenue
7913 Brooklyn Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7913 Brooklyn Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
You will be reasonable for your own Appliances
updated throughout Large 2 bedroom house Center School District TREHKC.COM
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7913 Brooklyn Avenue have any available units?
7913 Brooklyn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 7913 Brooklyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7913 Brooklyn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7913 Brooklyn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7913 Brooklyn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 7913 Brooklyn Avenue offer parking?
No, 7913 Brooklyn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7913 Brooklyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7913 Brooklyn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7913 Brooklyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 7913 Brooklyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7913 Brooklyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7913 Brooklyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7913 Brooklyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7913 Brooklyn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7913 Brooklyn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7913 Brooklyn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
