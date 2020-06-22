7909 Brooklyn Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 4 bedroom features a covered porch on the back of the house. Bedrooms are carpet and the main areas are hardwood floors. Main floor laundry hookups. No basement. Central air and kitchen appliances provided. Off street parking.



*NO vouchers



$50 app fee

$695 rent / $695 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.



**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions. Income requirement is 3x the rent.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.



.*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are on the Alpine Kansas City / Leasing816 Rently website for guaranteed accuracy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.