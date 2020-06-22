All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7909 Brooklyn Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7909 Brooklyn Avenue
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:26 AM

7909 Brooklyn Avenue

7909 Brooklyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7909 Brooklyn Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom features a covered porch on the back of the house. Bedrooms are carpet and the main areas are hardwood floors. Main floor laundry hookups. No basement. Central air and kitchen appliances provided. Off street parking.

*NO vouchers

$50 app fee
$695 rent / $695 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.

**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions. Income requirement is 3x the rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

.*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are on the Alpine Kansas City / Leasing816 Rently website for guaranteed accuracy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7909 Brooklyn Avenue have any available units?
7909 Brooklyn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7909 Brooklyn Avenue have?
Some of 7909 Brooklyn Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7909 Brooklyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7909 Brooklyn Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7909 Brooklyn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7909 Brooklyn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7909 Brooklyn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7909 Brooklyn Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7909 Brooklyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7909 Brooklyn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7909 Brooklyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 7909 Brooklyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7909 Brooklyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7909 Brooklyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7909 Brooklyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7909 Brooklyn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary