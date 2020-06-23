All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7908 Euclid Ave

7908 Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7908 Euclid Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7908 Euclid Ave. Kansas City, MO 64132
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

3BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $695.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Major qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit

Please call for more info.

(RLNE4695812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7908 Euclid Ave have any available units?
7908 Euclid Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7908 Euclid Ave have?
Some of 7908 Euclid Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7908 Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7908 Euclid Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7908 Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7908 Euclid Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7908 Euclid Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7908 Euclid Ave offers parking.
Does 7908 Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7908 Euclid Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7908 Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 7908 Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7908 Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 7908 Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7908 Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7908 Euclid Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
