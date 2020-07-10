Rent Calculator
7906 E 105th St
7906 East 105th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7906 East 105th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills South
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful brand new rehab ready for you to call home! This extraordinary home has gorgeous luxury viny flooring to set it apart from the rest!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7906 E 105th St have any available units?
7906 E 105th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 7906 E 105th St currently offering any rent specials?
7906 E 105th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7906 E 105th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7906 E 105th St is pet friendly.
Does 7906 E 105th St offer parking?
No, 7906 E 105th St does not offer parking.
Does 7906 E 105th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7906 E 105th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7906 E 105th St have a pool?
No, 7906 E 105th St does not have a pool.
Does 7906 E 105th St have accessible units?
No, 7906 E 105th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7906 E 105th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7906 E 105th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7906 E 105th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7906 E 105th St does not have units with air conditioning.
