7904 E 113th Ter
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:47 AM

7904 E 113th Ter

7904 East 113th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7904 East 113th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WINTER SPECIAL - SPLIT DEPOSIT INTO TWO PAYMENT - HALF AT LEASE SIGNING AND HALF IN THE SECOND MONTH Walk into luxury and space in this newly renovated 3 bed, 1 bath south Kansas City ranch-style home! Upgrades throughout; butcher block counters, designer cabinets, wainscoting and all new appliances, paint, flooring, lighting, fixtures in every room! Better than your average ranch home layout with extra mudroom, separate laundry area, two decks for out door entertaining and a sun porch! You won't want to miss this rare opportunity! Call KPMAdvantage to schedule a showing today at (913) 777-1302.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

