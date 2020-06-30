7904 E 113th Ter

Amenities

WINTER SPECIAL - SPLIT DEPOSIT INTO TWO PAYMENT - HALF AT LEASE SIGNING AND HALF IN THE SECOND MONTH Walk into luxury and space in this newly renovated 3 bed, 1 bath south Kansas City ranch-style home! Upgrades throughout; butcher block counters, designer cabinets, wainscoting and all new appliances, paint, flooring, lighting, fixtures in every room! Better than your average ranch home layout with extra mudroom, separate laundry area, two decks for out door entertaining and a sun porch! You won't want to miss this rare opportunity! Call KPMAdvantage to schedule a showing today at (913) 777-1302.