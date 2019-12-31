All apartments in Kansas City
7901 East 114th Street
7901 East 114th Street

Location

7901 East 114th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come take a look at this updated home with lots of space. You cannot beat this price for 4 bedroom, 1.5 baths. Clean, carpeted, and ready for a family!*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee is required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
FIRST MONTH RENT AND DEPOSIT MUST BE IN SEPERATE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7901 East 114th Street have any available units?
7901 East 114th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7901 East 114th Street have?
Some of 7901 East 114th Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7901 East 114th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7901 East 114th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7901 East 114th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7901 East 114th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7901 East 114th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7901 East 114th Street does offer parking.
Does 7901 East 114th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7901 East 114th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7901 East 114th Street have a pool?
No, 7901 East 114th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7901 East 114th Street have accessible units?
No, 7901 East 114th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7901 East 114th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7901 East 114th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
