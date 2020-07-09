7826 N Garfield Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Lots of Square footage for the $$ Large 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms, with finished space in the basement.

Great Cul-de-Sac Location, property does have a fenced yard.

Great Location, close to all that the Northland has to offer. This property does shine!



*If credit score is below 700 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 application fee for anyone over 18 living in the property. Our screening includes credit employment evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home garage or basement