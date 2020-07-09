All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7826 N Garfield Ave
7826 N Garfield Ave

7826 North Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7826 North Garfield Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64118
Ridgefield

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Lots of Square footage for the $$ Large 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms, with finished space in the basement.
Great Cul-de-Sac Location, property does have a fenced yard.
Great Location, close to all that the Northland has to offer. This property does shine!

*If credit score is below 700 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 application fee for anyone over 18 living in the property. Our screening includes credit employment evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home garage or basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7826 N Garfield Ave have any available units?
7826 N Garfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7826 N Garfield Ave have?
Some of 7826 N Garfield Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7826 N Garfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7826 N Garfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7826 N Garfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7826 N Garfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7826 N Garfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7826 N Garfield Ave offers parking.
Does 7826 N Garfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7826 N Garfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7826 N Garfield Ave have a pool?
No, 7826 N Garfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7826 N Garfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 7826 N Garfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7826 N Garfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7826 N Garfield Ave has units with dishwashers.

