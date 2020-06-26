7810 E 113th Terr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/775f1580d5 ----

SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH! Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and stove, spacious living room and bedrooms, nice back yard and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.



1 Bath

3 Bedroom

Carpet

Central Air

Miniblinds

Pets Upon Approval

Stove

Vinyl Flooring

Washer/Dryer Hookups