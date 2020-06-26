All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:48 PM

7810 E 113th Terr

7810 East 113th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7810 East 113th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/775f1580d5 ----
SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH! Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and stove, spacious living room and bedrooms, nice back yard and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.

1 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7810 E 113th Terr have any available units?
7810 E 113th Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7810 E 113th Terr have?
Some of 7810 E 113th Terr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7810 E 113th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
7810 E 113th Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7810 E 113th Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7810 E 113th Terr is pet friendly.
Does 7810 E 113th Terr offer parking?
Yes, 7810 E 113th Terr offers parking.
Does 7810 E 113th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7810 E 113th Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7810 E 113th Terr have a pool?
No, 7810 E 113th Terr does not have a pool.
Does 7810 E 113th Terr have accessible units?
No, 7810 E 113th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 7810 E 113th Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7810 E 113th Terr does not have units with dishwashers.
