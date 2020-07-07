All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
7805 East 118th Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7805 East 118th Terrace

7805 East 118th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7805 East 118th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Kirkside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE RENT: Apply for this property by 10/31/18, sign a lease and receive 1 month FREE.

Now available to be viewed is this adorable 3 bedroom home that is located near Food Ln. We have recently completed our standard upgrades to include upgraded light fixtures, newer carpet and brand new appliances! This home offers a huge back yard and patio. Conrex Property Management offers a Self Guided Tour of this home so you may view it at your leisure!

Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in the KC area? Give us a call 816-491-2780,email rentkansascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com

Pets not permitted:
Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid

Refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.

Renters insurance will be required.

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam. Also, if you are ever asked to contact any phone number other than 816-491-2780 in regards to a Conrex home, that is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7805 East 118th Terrace have any available units?
7805 East 118th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7805 East 118th Terrace have?
Some of 7805 East 118th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7805 East 118th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7805 East 118th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7805 East 118th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7805 East 118th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7805 East 118th Terrace offer parking?
No, 7805 East 118th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7805 East 118th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7805 East 118th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7805 East 118th Terrace have a pool?
No, 7805 East 118th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7805 East 118th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7805 East 118th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7805 East 118th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7805 East 118th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

