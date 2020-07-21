7801 East 99 Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Are you looking for a beautiful 4 bed 2 bath house? You’ve found it!



This home is now open for showings. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, a spacious floor plan, and a large kitchen, a back patio, and a walkout basement.



This house is located in south Kansas City and is right off of highway 435. It is close to plenty of restaurants and shopping.



Don't miss out on this great house, check out this property today!



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

