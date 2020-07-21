All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 23 2019 at 10:13 PM

7801 East 99 Terrace

7801 East 99th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7801 East 99th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Bannister Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Are you looking for a beautiful 4 bed 2 bath house? You’ve found it!

This home is now open for showings. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, a spacious floor plan, and a large kitchen, a back patio, and a walkout basement.

This house is located in south Kansas City and is right off of highway 435. It is close to plenty of restaurants and shopping.

Don't miss out on this great house, check out this property today!

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 East 99 Terrace have any available units?
7801 East 99 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7801 East 99 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7801 East 99 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 East 99 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7801 East 99 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7801 East 99 Terrace offer parking?
No, 7801 East 99 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7801 East 99 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7801 East 99 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 East 99 Terrace have a pool?
No, 7801 East 99 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7801 East 99 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7801 East 99 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 East 99 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7801 East 99 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7801 East 99 Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 7801 East 99 Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
