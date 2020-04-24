Rent Calculator
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7800 North Broadway
7800 N Broadway St
·
No Longer Available
Location
7800 N Broadway St, Kansas City, MO 64118
Jefferson Highlands
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge lot 2 mins from Barry rd and completely updated . Granite , hardwoods and all new fixtures.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/kansas-city-mo?lid=11848166
(RLNE4984642)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7800 North Broadway have any available units?
7800 North Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7800 North Broadway have?
Some of 7800 North Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7800 North Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
7800 North Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 North Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 7800 North Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 7800 North Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 7800 North Broadway does offer parking.
Does 7800 North Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7800 North Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 North Broadway have a pool?
No, 7800 North Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 7800 North Broadway have accessible units?
No, 7800 North Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 North Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7800 North Broadway has units with dishwashers.
