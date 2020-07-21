Rent Calculator
7800 E 114th St
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:35 AM
7800 E 114th St
7800 East 114th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7800 East 114th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautifully updated ranch home offers tons of space to create lasting memories! 4 bedrooms and 1 bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7800 E 114th St have any available units?
7800 E 114th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 7800 E 114th St currently offering any rent specials?
7800 E 114th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 E 114th St pet-friendly?
No, 7800 E 114th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 7800 E 114th St offer parking?
No, 7800 E 114th St does not offer parking.
Does 7800 E 114th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7800 E 114th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 E 114th St have a pool?
No, 7800 E 114th St does not have a pool.
Does 7800 E 114th St have accessible units?
No, 7800 E 114th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 E 114th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7800 E 114th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7800 E 114th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7800 E 114th St does not have units with air conditioning.
