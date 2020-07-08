All apartments in Kansas City
7800 E. 113th Ter
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

7800 E. 113th Ter

7800 East 113th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7800 East 113th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/99a25cd0b2 ---- SPECIAL - GET $200 OFF OCTOBER RENT IF YOU MOVE IN BY SEPTEMBER 20TH Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, spacious living room and bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups and off street parking. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 3 Bedroom Central Air Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 E. 113th Ter have any available units?
7800 E. 113th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7800 E. 113th Ter have?
Some of 7800 E. 113th Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800 E. 113th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7800 E. 113th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 E. 113th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 7800 E. 113th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 7800 E. 113th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 7800 E. 113th Ter offers parking.
Does 7800 E. 113th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7800 E. 113th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 E. 113th Ter have a pool?
No, 7800 E. 113th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 7800 E. 113th Ter have accessible units?
No, 7800 E. 113th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 E. 113th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7800 E. 113th Ter has units with dishwashers.

