7800 E. 113th Ter

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/99a25cd0b2 ---- SPECIAL - GET $200 OFF OCTOBER RENT IF YOU MOVE IN BY SEPTEMBER 20TH Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, spacious living room and bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups and off street parking. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 3 Bedroom Central Air Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups