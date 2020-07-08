All apartments in Kansas City
7800 E. 113th St
Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:05 AM

7800 E. 113th St

7800 East 113th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7800 East 113th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/99a25cd0b2 ---- Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, spacious living room and bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups and off street parking. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 3 Bedroom Central Air Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 E. 113th St have any available units?
7800 E. 113th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7800 E. 113th St have?
Some of 7800 E. 113th St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800 E. 113th St currently offering any rent specials?
7800 E. 113th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 E. 113th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7800 E. 113th St is pet friendly.
Does 7800 E. 113th St offer parking?
Yes, 7800 E. 113th St offers parking.
Does 7800 E. 113th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7800 E. 113th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 E. 113th St have a pool?
No, 7800 E. 113th St does not have a pool.
Does 7800 E. 113th St have accessible units?
No, 7800 E. 113th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 E. 113th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7800 E. 113th St has units with dishwashers.

