Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7720 Montgall Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7720 Montgall Ave
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:29 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7720 Montgall Ave
7720 Montgall Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7720 Montgall Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough East
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 606 square foot single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 7720 Montgall Ave Kansas City, Missouri.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7720 Montgall Ave have any available units?
7720 Montgall Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 7720 Montgall Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7720 Montgall Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7720 Montgall Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7720 Montgall Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 7720 Montgall Ave offer parking?
No, 7720 Montgall Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7720 Montgall Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7720 Montgall Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7720 Montgall Ave have a pool?
No, 7720 Montgall Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7720 Montgall Ave have accessible units?
No, 7720 Montgall Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7720 Montgall Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7720 Montgall Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7720 Montgall Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7720 Montgall Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary