Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:15 PM

7715 Northeast 51st Terrace

7715 Northeast 51st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7715 Northeast 51st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64119
Gracemor-randolph Corners

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Super cute remodeled 4 bed, 2 bath home with all new kitchen including granite counters, tile back-splash painted cabinets and new flooring. This home features beautiful hardwoods on main floor as well as two bedrooms with newly painted walls that offer that modern look and feel not to mention the natural sunlight throughout. This home is to awesome not to see for yourself!

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7715 Northeast 51st Terrace have any available units?
7715 Northeast 51st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7715 Northeast 51st Terrace have?
Some of 7715 Northeast 51st Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7715 Northeast 51st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7715 Northeast 51st Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7715 Northeast 51st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7715 Northeast 51st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7715 Northeast 51st Terrace offer parking?
No, 7715 Northeast 51st Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7715 Northeast 51st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7715 Northeast 51st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7715 Northeast 51st Terrace have a pool?
No, 7715 Northeast 51st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7715 Northeast 51st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7715 Northeast 51st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7715 Northeast 51st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7715 Northeast 51st Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

