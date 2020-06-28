All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 3 2020

7715 E. 111th Ter.

7715 East 111th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7715 East 111th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 4 Bed 1 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this great 4 bed 1.5 bath house.

This home features stunning hardwood flooring, a renovated kitchen, and four great sized bedrooms. The kitchen offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, beautiful cabinetry, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 470 hwy. It is close to plenty of shopping entertainment, dining, and Longview Lake. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5505500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7715 E. 111th Ter. have any available units?
7715 E. 111th Ter. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7715 E. 111th Ter. have?
Some of 7715 E. 111th Ter.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7715 E. 111th Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
7715 E. 111th Ter. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7715 E. 111th Ter. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7715 E. 111th Ter. is pet friendly.
Does 7715 E. 111th Ter. offer parking?
No, 7715 E. 111th Ter. does not offer parking.
Does 7715 E. 111th Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7715 E. 111th Ter. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7715 E. 111th Ter. have a pool?
No, 7715 E. 111th Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 7715 E. 111th Ter. have accessible units?
No, 7715 E. 111th Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 7715 E. 111th Ter. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7715 E. 111th Ter. does not have units with dishwashers.
