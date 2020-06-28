7715 E. 111th Ter.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Cute 4 Bed 1 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this great 4 bed 1.5 bath house.



This home features stunning hardwood flooring, a renovated kitchen, and four great sized bedrooms. The kitchen offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, beautiful cabinetry, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 470 hwy. It is close to plenty of shopping entertainment, dining, and Longview Lake. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



