All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7714 Prospect Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7714 Prospect Avenue - 1
Last updated March 27 2020 at 1:29 AM

7714 Prospect Avenue - 1

7714 Prospect Avenue · (816) 547-6973
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7714 Prospect Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

google fiber
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
google fiber
internet access
Nice Individual Office spaces available, with off street parking and high speed internet, utilities included in rent Gated, well lit parking lot
ADA accessible,Monitored Alarm with security cameras
Available community space for seminars or business meetings, events etc, hold up to 75 people Ste# 107
Shared Kitchen and Breakroom space
Google Fiber Wifi Hotspot access
Gated, well lit parking lot
ADA accessible,Monitored Alarm with security cameras
Available community space for seminars or business meetings, events etc, hold up to 75 people Ste# 107
Shared Kitchen and Break room space
Google Fiber Wifi, and Hot spot access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7714 Prospect Avenue - 1 have any available units?
7714 Prospect Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7714 Prospect Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 7714 Prospect Avenue - 1's amenities include google fiber, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7714 Prospect Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7714 Prospect Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7714 Prospect Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 7714 Prospect Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7714 Prospect Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 7714 Prospect Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 7714 Prospect Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7714 Prospect Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7714 Prospect Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 7714 Prospect Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7714 Prospect Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7714 Prospect Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7714 Prospect Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7714 Prospect Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7714 Prospect Avenue - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity