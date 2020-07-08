All apartments in Kansas City
Location

7712 Sni a Bar Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7712 Sni A Bar Ter have any available units?
7712 Sni A Bar Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7712 Sni A Bar Ter have?
Some of 7712 Sni A Bar Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7712 Sni A Bar Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7712 Sni A Bar Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7712 Sni A Bar Ter pet-friendly?
No, 7712 Sni A Bar Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7712 Sni A Bar Ter offer parking?
No, 7712 Sni A Bar Ter does not offer parking.
Does 7712 Sni A Bar Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7712 Sni A Bar Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7712 Sni A Bar Ter have a pool?
No, 7712 Sni A Bar Ter does not have a pool.
Does 7712 Sni A Bar Ter have accessible units?
No, 7712 Sni A Bar Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7712 Sni A Bar Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 7712 Sni A Bar Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

