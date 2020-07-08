Rent Calculator
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:36 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7712 Sni A Bar Ter
7712 Sni a Bar Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
7712 Sni a Bar Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7712 Sni A Bar Ter have any available units?
7712 Sni A Bar Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7712 Sni A Bar Ter have?
Some of 7712 Sni A Bar Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7712 Sni A Bar Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7712 Sni A Bar Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7712 Sni A Bar Ter pet-friendly?
No, 7712 Sni A Bar Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 7712 Sni A Bar Ter offer parking?
No, 7712 Sni A Bar Ter does not offer parking.
Does 7712 Sni A Bar Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7712 Sni A Bar Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7712 Sni A Bar Ter have a pool?
No, 7712 Sni A Bar Ter does not have a pool.
Does 7712 Sni A Bar Ter have accessible units?
No, 7712 Sni A Bar Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7712 Sni A Bar Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 7712 Sni A Bar Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
