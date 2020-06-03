All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7704 E 103rd Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7704 E 103rd Ter
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:08 AM

7704 E 103rd Ter

7704 East 103rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7704 East 103rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 E 103rd Ter have any available units?
7704 E 103rd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7704 E 103rd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7704 E 103rd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 E 103rd Ter pet-friendly?
No, 7704 E 103rd Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7704 E 103rd Ter offer parking?
No, 7704 E 103rd Ter does not offer parking.
Does 7704 E 103rd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7704 E 103rd Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 E 103rd Ter have a pool?
No, 7704 E 103rd Ter does not have a pool.
Does 7704 E 103rd Ter have accessible units?
No, 7704 E 103rd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 E 103rd Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 7704 E 103rd Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7704 E 103rd Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 7704 E 103rd Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Alexander
3421 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary