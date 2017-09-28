All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7639 Holmes Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7639 Holmes Road
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:04 AM

7639 Holmes Road

7639 Holmes Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Waldo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7639 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO 64131
Waldo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
BEAUTIFUL remodel. Master Suite on second floor for an additional 300 square feet w/ huge shower and walk-in closet. Brand new kitchen and appliances including fridge! Kitchen has a new layout and room for an eating area. 4th Bedroom could be second large living space with guest bath! Great location just across the street from the park. Pets are allowed and dogs up to 60 pounds are allowed. The rent is $1750 per month. There is NO deposit required, but we use Rhino as a deposit alternative. If you elect for a deposit the deposit will be $700. For pets, there is a $100 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25/mo per pet. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals and the fee is $30 per person over 18. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7639 Holmes Road have any available units?
7639 Holmes Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7639 Holmes Road have?
Some of 7639 Holmes Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7639 Holmes Road currently offering any rent specials?
7639 Holmes Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7639 Holmes Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7639 Holmes Road is pet friendly.
Does 7639 Holmes Road offer parking?
No, 7639 Holmes Road does not offer parking.
Does 7639 Holmes Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7639 Holmes Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7639 Holmes Road have a pool?
No, 7639 Holmes Road does not have a pool.
Does 7639 Holmes Road have accessible units?
No, 7639 Holmes Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7639 Holmes Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7639 Holmes Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary