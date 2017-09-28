7639 Holmes Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

BEAUTIFUL remodel. Master Suite on second floor for an additional 300 square feet w/ huge shower and walk-in closet. Brand new kitchen and appliances including fridge! Kitchen has a new layout and room for an eating area. 4th Bedroom could be second large living space with guest bath! Great location just across the street from the park. Pets are allowed and dogs up to 60 pounds are allowed. The rent is $1750 per month. There is NO deposit required, but we use Rhino as a deposit alternative. If you elect for a deposit the deposit will be $700. For pets, there is a $100 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25/mo per pet. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals and the fee is $30 per person over 18. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.