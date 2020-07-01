All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 9 2019

7630 Brooklyn Ave

7630 Brooklyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7630 Brooklyn Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom / 1 Bath / 1 Car attached Garage

This house has lots of space and lots of charm!
Please contact us today for showings

Wonderful neighborhood
Corner Lot
Fenced backyard
All on one level

www.nalamangement.com - complete an application online...
816-905-6252 - Call today to schedule a showing for Nov 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7630 Brooklyn Ave have any available units?
7630 Brooklyn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7630 Brooklyn Ave have?
Some of 7630 Brooklyn Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7630 Brooklyn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7630 Brooklyn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7630 Brooklyn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7630 Brooklyn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7630 Brooklyn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7630 Brooklyn Ave offers parking.
Does 7630 Brooklyn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7630 Brooklyn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7630 Brooklyn Ave have a pool?
No, 7630 Brooklyn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7630 Brooklyn Ave have accessible units?
No, 7630 Brooklyn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7630 Brooklyn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7630 Brooklyn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

