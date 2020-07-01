Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7630 Brooklyn Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7630 Brooklyn Ave
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:10 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7630 Brooklyn Ave
7630 Brooklyn Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7630 Brooklyn Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom / 1 Bath / 1 Car attached Garage
This house has lots of space and lots of charm!
Please contact us today for showings
Wonderful neighborhood
Corner Lot
Fenced backyard
All on one level
www.nalamangement.com - complete an application online...
816-905-6252 - Call today to schedule a showing for Nov 1st
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7630 Brooklyn Ave have any available units?
7630 Brooklyn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7630 Brooklyn Ave have?
Some of 7630 Brooklyn Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7630 Brooklyn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7630 Brooklyn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7630 Brooklyn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7630 Brooklyn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 7630 Brooklyn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7630 Brooklyn Ave offers parking.
Does 7630 Brooklyn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7630 Brooklyn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7630 Brooklyn Ave have a pool?
No, 7630 Brooklyn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7630 Brooklyn Ave have accessible units?
No, 7630 Brooklyn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7630 Brooklyn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7630 Brooklyn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary