7625 NW Stoddard Avenue
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:45 AM

7625 NW Stoddard Avenue

7625 North Stoddard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7625 North Stoddard Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64152
Platte Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge Parkville Home for Rent! $1375-Move in Special! - Move in Special!! Half off First Months Rent if moved in with in 15 days of approval.

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

This home currently does NOT accept vouchers.

(RLNE4929143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7625 NW Stoddard Avenue have any available units?
7625 NW Stoddard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7625 NW Stoddard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7625 NW Stoddard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7625 NW Stoddard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7625 NW Stoddard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7625 NW Stoddard Avenue offer parking?
No, 7625 NW Stoddard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7625 NW Stoddard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7625 NW Stoddard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7625 NW Stoddard Avenue have a pool?
No, 7625 NW Stoddard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7625 NW Stoddard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7625 NW Stoddard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7625 NW Stoddard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7625 NW Stoddard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7625 NW Stoddard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7625 NW Stoddard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
