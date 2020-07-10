Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7620 E. 100th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7620 E. 100th Street
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:11 PM
1 of 36
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7620 E. 100th Street
7620 East 100th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7620 East 100th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Bannister Acres
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7620 E. 100th Street have any available units?
7620 E. 100th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 7620 E. 100th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7620 E. 100th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7620 E. 100th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7620 E. 100th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7620 E. 100th Street offer parking?
No, 7620 E. 100th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7620 E. 100th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7620 E. 100th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7620 E. 100th Street have a pool?
No, 7620 E. 100th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7620 E. 100th Street have accessible units?
No, 7620 E. 100th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7620 E. 100th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7620 E. 100th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7620 E. 100th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7620 E. 100th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary