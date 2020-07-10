All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
7620 E. 100th Street
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:11 PM

7620 E. 100th Street

7620 East 100th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7620 East 100th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Bannister Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7620 E. 100th Street have any available units?
7620 E. 100th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7620 E. 100th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7620 E. 100th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7620 E. 100th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7620 E. 100th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7620 E. 100th Street offer parking?
No, 7620 E. 100th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7620 E. 100th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7620 E. 100th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7620 E. 100th Street have a pool?
No, 7620 E. 100th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7620 E. 100th Street have accessible units?
No, 7620 E. 100th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7620 E. 100th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7620 E. 100th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7620 E. 100th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7620 E. 100th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

