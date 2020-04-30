All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7615 E 49th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7615 E 49th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7615 E 49th St

7615 East 49th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7615 East 49th Street, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This 888 Sq ft property was built in 1950 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Cute home with Carpet,Refrigerator and Stove, included. Newer Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Unfinished basement with washer and dryer connections. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! No Section 8. Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7615 E 49th St have any available units?
7615 E 49th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7615 E 49th St have?
Some of 7615 E 49th St's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7615 E 49th St currently offering any rent specials?
7615 E 49th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7615 E 49th St pet-friendly?
No, 7615 E 49th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7615 E 49th St offer parking?
No, 7615 E 49th St does not offer parking.
Does 7615 E 49th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7615 E 49th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7615 E 49th St have a pool?
No, 7615 E 49th St does not have a pool.
Does 7615 E 49th St have accessible units?
No, 7615 E 49th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7615 E 49th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7615 E 49th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Mirabelle
310 West 45th Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary