All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7611 E 112th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7611 E 112th Ter
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:35 AM

7611 E 112th Ter

7611 East 112th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7611 East 112th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7611 E 112th Ter have any available units?
7611 E 112th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7611 E 112th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7611 E 112th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7611 E 112th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 7611 E 112th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7611 E 112th Ter offer parking?
No, 7611 E 112th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 7611 E 112th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7611 E 112th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7611 E 112th Ter have a pool?
No, 7611 E 112th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 7611 E 112th Ter have accessible units?
No, 7611 E 112th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7611 E 112th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 7611 E 112th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7611 E 112th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 7611 E 112th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Market Station
240 W 2nd St
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary