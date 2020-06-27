All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:46 AM

7611 E 112th St

7611 East 112th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7611 East 112th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7611 E 112th St have any available units?
7611 E 112th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7611 E 112th St currently offering any rent specials?
7611 E 112th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7611 E 112th St pet-friendly?
No, 7611 E 112th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7611 E 112th St offer parking?
No, 7611 E 112th St does not offer parking.
Does 7611 E 112th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7611 E 112th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7611 E 112th St have a pool?
No, 7611 E 112th St does not have a pool.
Does 7611 E 112th St have accessible units?
No, 7611 E 112th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7611 E 112th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7611 E 112th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7611 E 112th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7611 E 112th St does not have units with air conditioning.

