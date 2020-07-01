7607 Sni-A-Bar Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7607 Sni-A-Bar Terr - 7607 Sni-A-Bar Terr is a lovely 2 bed 1 bath home with many amenities that you'll love!



-2 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-Range

-Dishwasher

-W/D Connections

-Wood floors

-Finished basement w/ bonus room



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We DO NOT accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$875.00 monthly rent

$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$875.00 security deposit upon approval

$300.00 non-refundable pet fee

$250.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- No felonies for violent crimes



(RLNE2786472)