Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7607 Sni-A-Bar Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7607 Sni-A-Bar Terrace
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7607 Sni-A-Bar Terrace
7607 Sni a Bar Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7607 Sni a Bar Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7607 Sni-A-Bar Terr - 7607 Sni-A-Bar Terr is a lovely 2 bed 1 bath home with many amenities that you'll love!
-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-Dishwasher
-W/D Connections
-Wood floors
-Finished basement w/ bonus room
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We DO NOT accept Section 8.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$875.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$875.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee
$250.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet
Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE2786472)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7607 Sni-A-Bar Terrace have any available units?
7607 Sni-A-Bar Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7607 Sni-A-Bar Terrace have?
Some of 7607 Sni-A-Bar Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7607 Sni-A-Bar Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7607 Sni-A-Bar Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7607 Sni-A-Bar Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7607 Sni-A-Bar Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7607 Sni-A-Bar Terrace offer parking?
No, 7607 Sni-A-Bar Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7607 Sni-A-Bar Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7607 Sni-A-Bar Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7607 Sni-A-Bar Terrace have a pool?
No, 7607 Sni-A-Bar Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7607 Sni-A-Bar Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7607 Sni-A-Bar Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7607 Sni-A-Bar Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7607 Sni-A-Bar Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary