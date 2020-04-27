All apartments in Kansas City
7606 East 111th Terrace

Location

7606 East 111th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
4 bdrm, 1 bath home that is perfect for you! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7606 East 111th Terrace have any available units?
7606 East 111th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7606 East 111th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7606 East 111th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7606 East 111th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7606 East 111th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7606 East 111th Terrace offer parking?
No, 7606 East 111th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7606 East 111th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7606 East 111th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7606 East 111th Terrace have a pool?
No, 7606 East 111th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7606 East 111th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7606 East 111th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7606 East 111th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7606 East 111th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7606 East 111th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 7606 East 111th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
