Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:59 PM

7605 East 50th Street

7605 East 50th Street · (816) 656-2940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7605 East 50th Street, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this cute 3 bed 2 bath house.

This cute home features stunning hardwood flooring, new carpeting, and the kitchen, as well as both baths, have been beautifully renovated. The kitchen offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and matching stainless steel appliances. The baths offer new shower tiling and a new vanity. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 435 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7605 East 50th Street have any available units?
7605 East 50th Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7605 East 50th Street have?
Some of 7605 East 50th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7605 East 50th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7605 East 50th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 East 50th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7605 East 50th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7605 East 50th Street offer parking?
No, 7605 East 50th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7605 East 50th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7605 East 50th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 East 50th Street have a pool?
No, 7605 East 50th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7605 East 50th Street have accessible units?
No, 7605 East 50th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 East 50th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7605 East 50th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
