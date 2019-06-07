7605 East 50th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don’t miss out on this cute 3 bed 2 bath house.



This cute home features stunning hardwood flooring, new carpeting, and the kitchen, as well as both baths, have been beautifully renovated. The kitchen offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and matching stainless steel appliances. The baths offer new shower tiling and a new vanity. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 435 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.