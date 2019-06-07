7605 East 50th Street

Amenities
Don’t miss out on this cute 3 bed 2 bath house.
This cute home features stunning hardwood flooring, new carpeting, and the kitchen, as well as both baths, have been beautifully renovated. The kitchen offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and matching stainless steel appliances. The baths offer new shower tiling and a new vanity. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.
This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 435 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.